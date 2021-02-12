James Argent shares support for Gemma Collins after she tearfully opened up about his drug addiction

The reality star spoke about Arg's drug battle on Piers Morgan's Life Stories

James Argent shares support for Gemma Collins after she tearfully opened up...

James Argent has shared his support for Gemma Collins, after she tearfully opened up about his drug addiction.

The former TOWIE star appeared on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories on Thursday, where she spoke about her on-off relationship with Arg.

During the candid interview, Gemma revealed how his cocaine addiction destroyed their relationship at the end of 2019, causing her to feel suicidal.

Since the interview aired, Arg has gushed about his on-off girlfriend on social media.

The 33-year-old posted a sweet snap of Gemma on his Instagram Story, alongside the caption: “So proud of her ⭐️.”

Arg’s post supporting Gemma comes amid reports they’re giving their romance another shot.

Just last week, a source told The Sun: “[Gemma and James] are spending every waking moment together.”

“James has supported Gemma through some tough times in these last few months and she’s doing the same with him with his battle with sobriety and his weight.”

“They’re not shouting about it like they’ve done previously but they are inseparable right now and are properly an item again.”

“They’re talking about their future together – marriage, kids, the lot.”

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.