James Argent opens up about his upcoming gastric surgery: ‘It’s going to be life changing’

James Argent has opened up about his upcoming gastric surgery to lose weight, amid serious fears for his health.

The 33-year-old is currently 27 stone, after gaining weight during lockdown.

The TOWIE star revealed doctors have warned him that staying at his current weight “could be fatal”, as it could have “serious implications” on his heart.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, James said: “It has been worrying. It’s been difficult putting on so much weight and obviously the fact I’ve got so big.”

‘It kind of shows I haven’t been in the greatest of places. But I’m sitting here this morning, I’m feeling super positive… I’ve got life-changing surgery, which is going to be taking place in the near future, it’s all booked up.”

“I really feel like I’m making positive steps and I can’t wait to get back to my very best,” he added.

The reality star received his first dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine last month, after being placed in the high-risk category because of his weight.

“I’ve been speaking regularly to the doctors and nurses at Transform Hospital Group… They’ve basically been saying, the size I am at the moment, it could be fatal.”

“If I was to catch Covid, I could be a goner. It’s not just that, my mum and dad, they’ve had heart problems themselves, so it’s kind of in my family hereditary, in my genes and stuff. I’ve got to tackle this now before it’s too late.”

James explained: “I’ve been struggling with my weight since I was a teenager. The last 15/16 years I’ve always found it almost impossible to have a healthy balance and a happy medium.”

“I’m not saying I can’t lose the weight without this type of surgery, but I’ve never been able to maintain it before. So I just believe that going for it this time, I’ve made a decision.”

“It’s not like I’ve put weight on in lockdown and I’m doing something drastic to get it off, this is something that I’ve had this underlying issue in terms of weight and eating disorder since I was a teenager.”

“It’s a really, really serious operation. At the moment I haven’t decided specifically which one it’s going to be, there’s options of a sleeve, bypass, I need to still do a bit more research, speak to a few more people.”

“But the surgery is going to happen, it’s going to happen in the near future. I really hope it’s going to work for me, it’s going to be life changing,” he added.

“I have been through an awful lot. Some people go through life quite plain sailing, other people find life a bit more difficult and stuff.”

“I’ve certainly gone through it. I do believe that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. I’m really excited, first and foremost the most important thing for me is health and that’s what I’m concentrating on fully at the moment.”