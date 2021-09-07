Jake Cornish noticeably absent as Love Island stars celebrate Liberty Poole’s birthday

The 24-year-old has snubbed another gathering with his co-stars

Jake Cornish was noticeably absent as his Love Island co-stars gathered to celebrate Liberty Poole’s birthday on Monday night.

After he failed to appear on the Love Island reunion show on Sunday night due to a mystery illness, the 24-year-old snubbed another gathering with his co-stars.

On Monday night, Jake’s ex Liberty celebrated her 22nd birthday at the Jin Bo Law rooftop bar in London’s Aldgate.

Almost the entire cast attended her birthday bash, including her bestie Kaz Kamwi, who featured on her Instagram Story.

Liberty also shared a video of Lucinda Strafford at her party, as she thanked everyone for coming.

While there were a few Islanders missing from the celebrations, it was Jake’s absence that was the most noticeable.

The couple made things official in the Love Island villa, however their relationship broke down just days before the final.

During the reunion show, Liberty and Jake reunited for the first time since leaving the villa for a very awkward chat.

In a prerecorded clip, Liberty questioned why he hadn’t been in contact since the show, and admitted she still had feelings for him.

The 22-year-old said: “It’s hard obviously I still have feelings for you…”

“I just feel like at the time it wasn’t working and I just feel there hasn’t been an effort to make it work properly.”

Jake then told her: “Even if we had been together it wouldn’t have worked, I am so busy.”