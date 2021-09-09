Jake Cornish breaks his silence after skipping Love Island reunion show

Jake Cornish has broken his silence after skipping the Love Island reunion show.

On Sunday night, the season 7 contestants reunited for the first time since leaving the villa.

Jake was noticeably absent from the show, with host Laura Whitmore revealing he was unable to attend due to “illness”.

The 24-year-old broke his social media silence on Wednesday, taking part in an Instagram Q&A.

One fan wrote: “Not a question but I hope you’re okay,” to which Jake replied: “I’m good thanks, been unwell for the last week but starting to feel much better today.”

Responding to a question about the backlash he faced after the show, Jake said: “If people knew what was said which wasn’t aired people would believe differently.”

In the same Q&A, Jake revealed he is still in touch with his former co-stars.

The water engineer was also missing from his ex Liberty Poole’s birthday celebrations in London on Monday night.

The former couple made things official in the Love Island villa, however their relationship broke down just days before the final – and they dramatically quit the show together.

In a prerecorded clip played during the Love Island reunion, which fans branded “awkward” and “anticlimactic”, Liberty asked Jake why he hadn’t been in contact since the show – and admitted she still had feelings for him.

The 22-year-old said: “It’s hard obviously I still have feelings for you… I just feel like at the time it wasn’t working and I just feel there hasn’t been an effort to make it work properly.”

Jake then told her: “Even if we had been together it wouldn’t have worked, I am so busy.”