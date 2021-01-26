Jade Thirlwall shares rare snaps with boyfriend Jordan Stephens in hilarious birthday tribute

The couple were first linked back in May

Jade Thirlwall has shared rare snaps with her boyfriend Jordan Stephens in a hilarious birthday tribute.

The Little Mix singer was first linked to her Rizzle Kicks beau back in May, before finally confirming their romance in October.

Marking her boyfriend’s 29th birthday on Monday, Jade took to her Instagram Stories to share photos with her beau.

The 28-year-old wrote: “hbd to my favourite fine piece of trash.”

“I know you’re gagging for some exclusive pics of us so here goes…” Jade added, before sharing a series of photos with trash can emojis covering Jordan’s face.

Jade then shared a snap of Jordan holding two mugs, followed by a screenshot of her contact image for him on her phone.

The Newcastle native first opened up about her relationship with Jordan to legendary drag queen RuPaul for Cosmopolitan Magazine, where she gushed about Jordan’s love of drag culture – and referred to him as her “boyfriend”.

Jade said: “It’s really important for me that whoever I find relationship-wise loves drag culture.”

“When I first started talking to my boyfriend, I discovered he did a movie where he played a drag queen and I was like, right, that’s it. He’s perfect. Sign me up!”

“A straight man who’s willing to dress in drag and loves being queer and feminine,” she added.

Jade was referring to Jordan’s role as queer performer Faith in the 2018 film, Tucked.