Jade Thirlwall pokes fun at baby speculation in hilarious video

Jade Thirlwall has poked fun at speculation she’s going to try for a baby, after both her bandmates recently announced their pregnancies.
Little Mix stars Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are both expecting their first children, and recently confirmed the news on social media.
Since then, Jade has been asked if she’s going to follow suit and have a baby with her boyfriend Jordan Stephens.
In a new TikTok video, the 28-year-old poked fun at the constant speculation by running away from “baby questions” across a field.
She captioned: “When all your mates are having babies and they ask when it’s your turn.”
“Don’t mind me, running away from life brb.”
