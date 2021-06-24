Jade Thirlwall pokes fun at baby speculation in hilarious video

Her Little Mix bandmates are both expecting their first babies

Jade Thirlwall has poked fun at speculation she’s going to try for a baby, after both her bandmates recently announced their pregnancies.

Little Mix stars Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are both expecting their first children, and recently confirmed the news on social media.

Since then, Jade has been asked if she’s going to follow suit and have a baby with her boyfriend Jordan Stephens.

In a new TikTok video, the 28-year-old poked fun at the constant speculation by running away from “baby questions” across a field.

She captioned: “When all your mates are having babies and they ask when it’s your turn.”

“Don’t mind me, running away from life brb.”