Jade Thirlwall gets tattoo tribute to Little Mix ahead of their break

Jade Thirlwall has gotten a tattoo tribute to Little Mix.

The popular girl group, who were formed on The X Factor in 2011, will be taking a break in 2022 to pursue solo projects.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jade revealed she got a tattoo on her leg of the date the band were formed (August 19, 2011) “to commemorate 10 years of Little Mix”.

Earlier this month, Jade, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards confirmed they’re “taking a break” from the band next year, to pursue solo projects.

They wrote: “We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix.”

“It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.”

“We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much,” they continued. “We are not splitting up – Little Mix are here to stay We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.” They concluded their statement by writing: “We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever See you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie x.”