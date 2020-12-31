Jade Thirlwall admits she was ‘pied off’ by Lewis Capaldi – after ‘sliding into his DMs’

The Little Mix star revealed she never got a reply from the Scottish singer

Jade Thirlwall has admitted she was “pied off” by Lewis Capaldi, after sliding into his DMs.

The Little Mix star, who is dating Rizzle Kicks singer Jordan Stephens, revealed she was hoping to do karaoke with the Scottish singer – who never responded.

Speaking on Chicken Shop Date, the 28-year-old explained: “I went through a phase of sliding into a lot of DMs and literally, I didn’t realise the amount of pie one person could receive.”

“I do love pie but not in a romantic sort of way,” the Newcastle native continued.

“I DM’ed Lewis Capaldi once to see if he wanted to go to karaoke with us – and he just didn’t reply.

“I tried to slid into his [AJ Tracey’s] DMs as well – got pied, literally didn’t reply.”

Jade finally confirmed her relationship with Jordan back in October, after being originally linked in May.

Speaking to legendary drag queen RuPaul for Cosmopolitan Magazine, she gushed about Jordan’s love of drag culture – and referred to him as her “boyfriend”.

The singer said: “It’s really important for me that whoever I find relationship-wise loves drag culture.”