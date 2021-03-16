Jacqueline Jossa worries she might make sinister discovery after noticing horrible smell in new home

The actress recently bought a new house with her husband Dan Osborne

Jacqueline Jossa has shared concerns there might be a dead body underneath the floorboards at her new house.

The 28-year-old recently purchased a new home with her husband Dan Osborne, but the property needs a lot of work.

On Monday, Jacqueline was giving fans a tour of their new house on her Instagram Story, when she complained about a horrible smell lingering in their cinema room.

Asking for advice, the mum-of-two said: “So how do you get rid of the smell that smells like there’s potentially a dead person living under the floorboards.”

“Daniel seems to think it’s just a cheese smell… But even if it is a cheese smell, there’s no windows in this room that we’re in, right, and yes the carpets haven’t been cleaned, nothing’s been cleaned yet but the smell is very, very strong.”

“To the point where I’m pretty sure there is a dead person here. But how do we get the smell out?”

The news comes after the couple shared the first photos of their new home on Instagram last week.

Jacqueline captioned the post: “WE GOT THE KEYS We have waited a while but we picked up the keys to our forever home.”

“It needs some tender loving care, a lick of paint and some tweaks. I love, love, love it so much. I’m so proud.”

She concluded her post by writing: “NEW BEGINNINGS!!! ♥️.”

