Jacqueline Jossa announces break from social media – after responding to cruel trolls online

The actress is avoiding Instagram at the moment

Jacqueline Jossa announces break from social media – after responding to cruel...

Jacqueline Jossa has revealed she’s taking a break from social media, after not posting for a few days.

The former EastEnders star, who is usually quite active on Instagram, worried fans this week when she remained quiet on the platform.

Responding to concerned fans in a new post this morning, Jacqueline shared a picture of herself in the sunshine, and wrote: “Good morning! 💞🙌🏼”

“Holding back on posting as much recently just taking some time ✌️Hope you are all good! Speak soon!” she added.

The actress also turned the comments off on the post.

Jacqueline’s social media break comes after she recently hit back at an online troll for commenting on her “greasy hair”.

The 27-year-old shared a screenshot of the nasty DM on her Instagram Story, which said: “Did you fry the egg in your greasy hair?”

Jacqueline sassily replied: “Yeah b***h I did.”

Sharing her response with fans, Jacqueline said: “Trolls make me giggle. Also, my hair isn’t actually greasy… I’ve got suncream and face oil on, so…”

The former EastEnders star has been vocal about cyber bullying in the past.

Earlier this month, Jacqueline shared a hilarious TikTok video about online trolls.

In the video, Jacqueline mimes: “I don’t understand why people take the time to write on other people’s post, ‘I don’t like this’ If you don’t like it, f**k off. Problem solved.”

Alongside the clip, she wrote: “When is see so much trolling etc on people’s pictures and work etc… ”

