Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne share photos inside their new home

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have shared a glimpse inside their new home, after selling their house in Essex.

Taking to Instagram, the former EastEnders star gushed about their “forever home”, but admitted it needs a lot of work.

Sharing several pictures inside their new pad, the 28-year-old wrote: “WE GOT THE KEYS 🔑 We have waited a while but we picked up the keys to our forever home.”

“It needs some tender loving care, a lick of paint and some tweaks. I love, love, love it so much. I’m so proud.”

Jacqueline concluded her post by writing: “NEW BEGINNINGS!!!🔑♥️.”

The actress also invited fans to follow their new Instagram account, @homewiththeosbornes.

A post shared on their new home account reads: “HELLLOOOOOO!!! Right so… we have so much to do, it’s a big old project, garden needs some serious work and actually the house needs a lot of tender love and care!”

“This account is just as much for us as it is for you, we need all the help we can get, inspo is much appropriated!! Thanks so much for all your support.”

Jacqueline and Dan have been married since 2017, and the couple share two daughters – Ella, 5, and Mia, 2.

Dan is also father to his 7-year-old son Teddy, who he shares with his ex Megan Tomlin.