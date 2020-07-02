Jacqueline Jossa advises fan to ‘spy’ on their cheating partner – after moving back in with Dan Osborne

The actress has suffered from her own marriage struggles in the past

Jacqueline Jossa advises fan to ‘spy’ on their cheating partner – after...

Jacqueline Jossa has advised a fan to “spy” on their cheating partner, after she recently moved back in with her husband Dan Osborne.

The former EastEnders star returned to their marital home in May, after she briefly moved out following a series of alleged rows with her husband.

Jacqueline took part in a Q&A session on Instagram and gave advice to her followers.

One fan asked the 27-year-old for advice on a cheating partner.

“What should I do if I think my partner is cheating but I have?” they wrote.

Filming her response, Jacqueline replied: “You could do some spying I suppose or could just cut to the chase and ask him.”

“But its not I did this so you did that and tit for tat. just because you made a mistake it doesn’t mean he’s allowed to,” she added

The I’m A Celebrity star previously revealed to her followers on the social media platform that she had moved back home with the former TOWIE star “part-time”.

The couple have two children together – Ella, 5, and Mia, 2.

The news comes after Dan admitted that he’s been “hit hard financially”, as he defended promoting products on social media.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder & CEO Ali Ryan opens up about her own experiences with double standards, gender inequality and sexism both in the workplace and in society in general.

Joining her this week is top Irish fitness coach Kiki Fit, who opens up about her own troubling experiences with harassment, as well as the struggle to be taken seriously as a woman in business.