Jack Whitehall reveals bulimia battle while praising Freddie Flintoff in new documentary

Jack Whitehall has revealed that he suffered from bulimia when he first started out in his career, while praising Freddie Flintoff in his “brave” new documentary.

The piece, titled Flintoff, focuses on the trauma the TV presenter experienced in the aftermath of his crash on Top Gear, as well as the trajectory of his career before the accident.

Jack and Freddie became friends when they were both regular panellists on Sky’s comedy game show A League of Their Own from 2012 to 2018.

In the documentary, the comedian said: “I was bulimic when I first started doing television, it’s not something that I’ve ever really spoken about.”

“But I remember that pressure of being on television. And it’s not something that I’ve seen other men or people in the media talk about, until Fred came out and spoke about it.”

“I just remember thinking that was incredibly brave of him,” added Jack.

He recalled how they struck up an unexpected friendship on A League of Their Own after host James Corden insisted that the cricket player be on the panel.

Jack said: “I remember being quite intimidated – I was meeting Freddie Flintoff, who I looked up to alot as a kid, for the first time.”

“I was also like, he’s this big burly northern bloke and I’m this rather effeminate flouncing boarding school boy, I’m probably not going to be his type of chap. So many people think of him as so strong and so alpha but he’s definitely fragile.”

“To see how open and honest he’s been about his struggles, like his bulimia.”

In 2020, Freddie made a documentary with the BBC called Freddie Flintoff: Living with Bulimia – which outlined how his struggle with bulimia started in the early part of his international cricket career.

This was when there a huge focus on his weight and he revealed that he was making himself sick when he was bringing England to their first ever Ashes victory in 18 years in 2005.

“The first test of that series, I was being sick. Everyone is talking about how well you’re doing, and there’s part of you that thinks, ‘it’s working, let’s just crack on with it,'” he said.