Jack Osbourne shares emotional update on mother Sharon as he reveals how she’s coping with Ozzy’s death

Jack Osbourne has shared an emotional update on his mother, Sharon, as he revealed how she’s coping with Ozzy’s death.

The Black Sabbath frontman passed away on July 22 at the age of 76, just weeks after performing his final concert, the Back to the Beginning show at Villa Park.

During this week’s Good Morning America interview, Jack was asked how his mother, Sharon, has been handling the loss of her husband.

“She’s okay, but she’s not okay. I know she feels the love,” Jack confessed on GMA.

The interviewer, Chris Connelly, then asked if Sharon could “feel the affection and appreciation” from fans.

Jack responded: “Oh my god, yeah. I know she feels the love. None of us expected it to be like this, with that outpour of love.”

He continued: “Every child sits there and kind of has this thought about one day that parents won’t be there, and what will that be like.”

“It’s just a part of being human. We just didn’t think of it. It was a different weight to it, you know?”.

At one point during the interview, Jack became emotional as he spoke about his late father.

Reacting to Jack speaking out about Ozzy in his chat on GMA, one fan wrote: “Respect to Jack and his strength for speaking publicly about his father.“

Another wrote: “Sending the whole Osborne family lots of love. Thank you all for sharing Ozzy.“

While a third said: “Jack you are a wonderful son know that your father would be proud of you and your siblings, you brought so much laughter to my life.”

In a video released in the weeks after Ozzy’s funeral, Sharon acknowledged that she was still having difficulties.

Speaking alongside daughter Kelly, she said: “I’m still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown on social media.

“Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed; in fact, it’s carried me through many nights. Though I’m still finding my footing.”