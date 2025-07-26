Jack Osbourne says father Ozzy’s final months were captured for an upcoming BBC documentary

Jack Osbourne has said his father Ozzy’s final months were captured for an upcoming BBC documentary.

Only a few weeks after performing live for the last time with Black Sabbath, the music icon, also known as the Prince of Darkness, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 76.

Days after his death, an interview has resurfaced in which Jack says that cameras had been filming Ozzy and Sharon in their Buckinghamshire mansion.

Originally slated to follow the couple as they returned to their Buckinghamshire home after 20 years in the United States, Home To Roost is now more likely to be a tribute to the late rock icon.

Additionally, Jack verified that his father had completed Last Rites, an autobiography that will be published in the autumn.

Jack also talked enthusiastically about his role as co-producer of the highly anticipated father biography.

In addition to the dramatic retelling of Ozzy and Sharon’s love story, he guaranteed there would be a lot of drugs, groupies, and mayhem.

He said: “Right now it’ll take place over the Sabbath era and early 1980s. We’re definitely going for a more adult rating for the film.”

“This is by no means going to be a fluff piece.”

Hollywood comedian Bill Hader has been suggested as a potential Ozzy, while Hollywood actress Florence Pugh has been suggested as a potential Sharon.

Speaking about watching his father perform live for the last time with Black Sabbath, Jack said: “Just to see him up there doing his job was great. We were all tearing up.”

Reflecting on his father’s health, at the time of the interview, which took place just days before his death, the 39-year-old said: “Listen, everyone gets old, everyone slows down as you age – it’s part of the journey.”

“I just try and support him as much as I can. We all do.”