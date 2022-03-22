Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart expecting their first child together

Jack Osbourne and Aimee Gearhart are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who got engaged in December last year, shared the exciting news on Instagram earlier today.

Jack, who also shares three daughters with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly, wrote: “Exciting news!!! @seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer!”

“Baby #4 here we come!” Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s son added.

Aree also shared the news on Instagram, writing: “today is my birthday, but my gift doesn’t arrive till summer 😉 new member of our tribe coming summer 2022.”

Jack’s sister Kelly Osbourne commented on Aree’s post: “You’re a nimbly bimbly kitty cat who’s heart is pure and true. Cause you’re a nimbly bimbly kitty cat who’s now eating for 2!!!!!!!!!!!”

“Yes you’re a nimbly bimbly kitty cat and that’s why I love yooooooou……. Outside of you and jack there is no one more excited for this baby and you know why!!!!!!!!”

Jack and Aree were first linked in November 2019, when they were spotted holding hands at the American Music Awards.

Jack shares three children – Pearl, 9, Andy, 6, and Minnie, 3 – with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly.