Jack Keating reveals there was some serious drama at the Love Island wrap party

Jack Keating has revealed there was some serious drama at the Love Island wrap party.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti won season eight of the hit dating show on Monday night, and the show’s dumped Islanders celebrated their win at the ME Hotel in London.

Speaking to The Mirror, Irish contestant Jack revealed “something kicked off” at the star-studded party.

The 23-year-old said: “I’ve heard from a few people that drama did happen on Monday night but I was just too busy drinking and having a good time.”

“I didn’t see anything but I did hear something kicked off but I was too busy having a good time.”

Bombshell Lacey Edwards added: “I’ve got gossip but I feel like I have to save it for the reunion.”

The Love Island reunion episode will air at 9pm on August 7 on Virgin Media Two.