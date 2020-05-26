Jack Fincham shares rare snap of his five-month-old daughter

Jack Fincham has shared a rare snap of his five-month-old daughter.
Taking to Instagram, the Love Island 2018 winner posted a gorgeous photo of the young tot, and wrote: “I’m sorry but Blossom has got to be the most beautiful baby to grace this earth!”
“This barnet and blue mince pies. Delivered by a super parent,” he added.
InstagramThe 29-year-old shocked fans by announcing the birth of his first child, Blossom, in January.
The reality star secretly welcomed Blossom with longtime friend Casey Ranger, after they hooked up last year.
According to reports, Jack had a fling with the 29-year-old, just weeks after he split from Dani Dyer.
I’m normally a very open book and share most of my life on my social media. This blessing I chose not to. I’m just a normal geeza, who went on a tv show, which throws you straight into the public eye…which I will forever be grateful for. However I knew for myself I needed personal time and to keep this part of my life private to prepare for this new responsibility and part of me that will change my life forever. This is undoubtedly the best thing that has ever happened to me and it’s true what they say, the instant feeling of love and connection you have with your child is a feeling like no other. I want to thank my family and friends for your continued support, also to my little girls mother, who has been totally AMAZING throughout. Although we are not together we are great friends as we have been for many years and our priority is co-parenting our beautiful baby girl. Both mum and baby are doing great. I am now a proud dad to a healthy baby girl Blossom Fincham born 8lb 2oz on 24th January 2020
Jack shot to fame back in 2018 when he won Love Island with Dani.
The pair stayed together after the show and even landed their own TV series.
However, they eventually announced their split in April 2019.
