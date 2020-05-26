The reality star became a father for the first time earlier this year

Jack Fincham shares rare snap of his five-month-old daughter

Jack Fincham has shared a rare snap of his five-month-old daughter.

Taking to Instagram, the Love Island 2018 winner posted a gorgeous photo of the young tot, and wrote: “I’m sorry but Blossom has got to be the most beautiful baby to grace this earth!”

“This barnet and blue mince pies. Delivered by a super parent,” he added.

InstagramThe 29-year-old shocked fans by announcing the birth of his first child, Blossom, in January.

The reality star secretly welcomed Blossom with longtime friend Casey Ranger, after they hooked up last year.

According to reports, Jack had a fling with the 29-year-old, just weeks after he split from Dani Dyer.

Jack shot to fame back in 2018 when he won Love Island with Dani.

The pair stayed together after the show and even landed their own TV series.

However, they eventually announced their split in April 2019.

