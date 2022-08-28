J.K. Rowling FINALLY addresses her absence from the Harry Potter reunion

J.K. Rowling has finally addressed her absence from the Harry Potter reunion.

Speaking on Graham Norton’s Radio Show Podcast, the bestselling author shut down claims she was “snubbed” from the HBO Max special which aired earlier this year.

The 57-year-old said that despite speculation, she was asked to participate in the reunion and that “no one said don’t come”.

“Yeah, I was asked to be on that and I decided I didn’t want to do it,” she said.

“I thought it was about the films more than the books, you know, quite rightly. I mean, that was what the anniversary was about.”

J.K. only featured in the HBO Max special in archive video clips.

It was previously speculated that her absence may be due to controversy around comments she made about transgender people.

The writer said she took issue with the phrase “people who menstruate” in an article written for Devex.

Sharing the article on her Twitter feed, she wrote: “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Katie Leung, and Evanna Lynch all spoke out in defense of the transgender community after J.K.’s comments.

Evanna, who played Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter films, later denied there is a “rift” between her co-stars and the author.

During an appearance on GBNews’ Breakfast show, Eamonn Holmes suggested some cast members had given JK “the cold shoulder over her social views”.

The Irish actress replied: “I wouldn’t say it was the cold shoulder. I think people, there are things we maybe don’t all agree with and don’t understand, I’ve talked to all the cast, they all have great love and respect for her even if they don’t agree with her beliefs.”

“I really strongly disagree with the media narrative that there is a rift,” she added.

“She has her beliefs and she’s doing her thing. We all have strong beliefs and it’s been a very difficult conversation. I want there to be healing, I don’t want us to keep fighting.”