ITV spokesperson hits out at ‘untrue’ claims about I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

An ITV spokesperson has hit out at “untrue” claims about I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

TV presenter and naturalist Chris Packham claimed that show bosses spray the jungle with insecticide to stop insects from biting contestants.

The 61-year-old alleged he was told by an ITV crew member that the camp’s surroundings are doused “every day”.

Chris told The UK Mirror: “Every day they would spray the entire jungle in that area with insecticide to kill any biting insects.”

He claimed that I’m A Celeb contestants don’t complain about insects or “scratch and itch” any bits, which he believes is “really upsetting”.

“Imagine what that is doing to the environment?,” he continued. “So none of them were getting pestered by insects, they had to constantly spray the camp.”

However, a spokesperson for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has since addressed Chris’ “untrue” claims.

They said: “This is categorically not true, as a production we do not spray the jungle or castle area with insecticide, we have a strict environmental plan in place.”