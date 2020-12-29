ITV share first look inside The Cabins – where singletons will find love on new dating show

Love Island fans are going to love this!

ITV share first look inside The Cabins – where singletons will find...

ITV has shared the first look inside The Cabins – where singletons will find love on their new dating show.

The brand new series will follow a group of singles, as they spend 24-hours getting to know their dates in an intimate log cabin.

In a post shared on Instagram today, ITV2 posted exclusive photos of the show’s idyllic location.

They captioned the post: “Who’s ready to check-in to The Cabins?! 😍 The brand new dating show, starts 4th January at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub! #TheCabins.”

The new series is set in the UK, and each cabin boasts a private hot tub, games room and cosy outdoor seating.

The synopsis reads: “Our cast of singles will be throwing out the rule book and deleting their dating apps as they attempt to find true love.”

“From the moment they meet the couples immediately move in together, as their date begins in their very own exclusive log cabins.”

“After making it through the first 24 hours they then have to decide if they would like to spend more time together – or call it a day and walk away.”

The Cabins starts January 4th at 9pm on ITV2.

