Instagram star Mrs Hinch reveals she has a blood condition – as she hits back at cruel troll

The popular cleaning influencer opened up about her condition to her large Instagram following

Instagram sensation Sophie Hinchliffe has revealed she suffers from a blood condition, after a cruel troll branded her a “stuck up b***h” for wearing long dresses.

The popular cleaning influencer, who is known by her Instagram handle Mrs. Hinch, explained that the reason she wore long dresses was due to the fact she was in the midst of a flare up of her condition – which causes severe bruising on her legs.

The 30-year-old told her 3.7million Instagram followers that she had Protein S deficiency and Factor V Leiden, which leaves her more likely to develop blood clots.

“I’m not normally one for these sorts of posts because I try so hard to keep my Instagram platform as upbeat as possible but I landed on a particular message tonight that’s made me want to say this guys,” she wrote.

“Pleasing everyone is like chasing a moving target. By trying to do this, we end up pleasing no one – ourselves included.

“You cannot control what others think about you, but you can choose how you talk to yourself.

“I get pulled apart daily for the way I speak, the way I look and the way I live my life. I will never understand it BUT I have realised the best coping mechanism is to sympathise with those people.

“Understand they must be so unhappy in their own lives to watch and pull apart a person. No matter what you do you will never please them. So please stop trying because you are PERFECT the way you are…”

Sharing a photo of her bruised legs, Sophie revealed that she has received a message from a troll reading: “You’re an ugly stuck up bi*ch who wears a long evening dress to the beach!!! I hope you rot in hell”.

Responding to the troll, she wrote: Thank you, firstly my dress was £38 from river island so that’s a barg ‘evening dress’ [sic].

“But in all honesty I wore this long dress because I wanted to hide my legs. My blood condition is not good right now so I am covered in bruises that I cannot control.

“But why did I bother? As you’ll now pull apart my bruises too! So thank you… because of you I will wear my denim shorts next time and wear them proud!”

“Because no matter what I do I will NEVER please people like you,” she continued.

“I guess the point I’m trying to make here guys is stop trying to please those people, live your one life the best you can!

“Stand proud, because you’ll never please them all! You are ENOUGH. I love you all goodnight xxx,” she ended her post.

On the latest episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan chats to The 2 Johnnies ahead of their highly anticipated RTÉ series ‘The 2 Johnnies Do America’.

From wanting to duet with Paul Mescal, to how they stay so grounded – the lads open up about their careers to date.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.