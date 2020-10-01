Instagram star Mrs Hinch reveals she had to call the police after receiving ‘petrifying’ online threats

'There’s a whole side to this social media world that’s so scary...'

Instagram star Mrs Hinch reveals she had to call the police after...

Instagram sensation Sophie Hinchliffe has revealed that she was forced to call the police after receiving “petrifying” online threats.

The popular cleaning influencer, who is known by her Instagram handle Mrs. Hinch, got emotional as she opened up about the “scary and daunting” side of social media.

Speaking on This Morning with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield today, the 30-year-old said: “I’m lucky to be on this journey but at the same time it’s petrifying – it’s quite scary.

“I’m trying to keep up and sometimes I can’t,” she admitted.

Tearing up as she spoke about the online abuse she’s been subjected to, Sophie said: “I feel like I need to shine a light on the fact that people are going through this.

“People are meant to be being so supportive and kind to each other at the moment.

“But the truth is, there’s a whole side to this social media world that’s so scary and so daunting that I feel it’s time to speak up.”

Sophie’s new book, This is Me: A Memoir, gives readers an insight into the challenges she faced being a public figure – including trolling and online abuse being sent her way.

“Mum’s always said: ‘Soph, stay silent until the time’s right.’ I thought, ‘This is my chance to say it.’ I’m really excited but nervous,” she told Holly and Phillip about the memoir.

Holly said to the social media star: “This has got serious. Sometimes it’s been threatening and sometimes there have been moments when you felt the need to get the police involved.”

Sophie nodded in agreement: “Yeah, I’ve got a fantastic team around me that have helped me feel safe again at home that have prepared me in so many different ways.

She added: “I try to remember the positives because my followers are unbelievable. It far outweighs it.”

Speaking to You Magazine earlier this week, Sophie opened up about the incident in which she called the police.

“It was terrifying; it’s a big step telling someone you need help,” she said.

“But my stomach was in knots morning and night and I knew I wasn’t OK. It had got to the stage that my family were worried.”

“Something had to change,” Sophie added.

