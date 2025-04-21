Inside Rochelle and Marvin Humes Easter Maldives holiday on private island

The Humes family is halfway around the world on an amazing five-star vacation for Easter.

For an Easter getaway, the pair, who are well-known for their lucrative music and television professions, took their family to a private island paradise in the Maldives.

The five-star InterContinental Maamunagau resort, which is situated on a private island encircled by breathtaking turquoise waters, is where the family of five is vacationing.

The resort, which costs £2k per night, features exclusive villas and enormous infinity pools that overlook the beautiful seascape of the island.

Along with Rochelle’s sister Lili Piper and the This Morning star’s three kids, Alaia-Mai, Valentina Raine, and youngest Blake, the couple is having a great time during their visit.

By posting pictures of his children having fun in the pool and water sports, husband Marvin has also been updating fans on the family’s vacation activities.

The InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, located in Raa Atoll, offers luxury villas and residences with beach, lagoon, and overwater views.

One of the most influential couples in the entertainment business, Marvin and Rochelle Humes, have been a dynamic team both on and off screen.

While keeping a relatively close-knit and intimate relationship behind the scenes, they have co-hosted BBC One’s The Hit List and occasionally fronted ITV’s This Morning.

Having exchanged vows twice, in 2012 and 2022, the Saturdays star and the JLS hunk have been blissfully married for more than 12 years.

The pair are also proud parents to three kids: Blake, Valentina, and Alaia-Mai.