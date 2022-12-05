Inside Molly-Mae Hague’s ‘dream’ baby shower

Molly-Mae Hague hosted a lavish baby shower on Sunday, ahead of the arrival of her first child.

The former Love Island star announced she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tommy Fury in September, and later revealed they were expecting a baby girl.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Sunday, the 23-year-old shared a snap of her getting glam for the special occasion.

She wrote: “Getting ready for a very special day.”

Molly-Mae went on to share behind-the-scenes snaps from the party, which she held at Peter Street Kitchen in Manchester.

The venue was decorated in neutral colours, and guests were greeted by a large board that which read: “Welcome to a celebration of Baby Fury. 4th December 2022.”

The tables were adorned with lit candles, and a “craving station” provided custom hand rolled ice cream for attendees.

Molly celebrated the occasion with her closest friends and family, including her Love Island bestie Maura Higgins.

The pair met on the 2019 series of the dating show, and have been close friends ever since.

Molly’s beau Tommy also stopped by, and surprised her with a very expensive “push present” – a brand new Chanel handbag.

Sharing photos from the bash on Instagram, the mum-to-be wrote: “I had my dream baby shower with the people I love.”

Molly and Tommy are expecting a baby girl, and she recently teased that people will either “love or hate” their daughter’s “unique” name.

She said: “Yes, we do have a baby girl name picked out, I’ve had the name picked out since I was a baby girl myself.”

“It’s always been a dream little girl name and luckily when I met Tommy and I told him the name I’ve always dreamt of using, he absolutely loved it too.”

“It’s a really really unusual and a different name, I do not know anybody else with the name,” Molly-Mae confessed.

“I’ve not seen any other girls with the name before, it’s that different. I think you guys are going to either absolutely love it or hate it – but we absolutely love it.”

“It’s super unusual, super different, nobody will guess it because it’s not really a name. It’s not made up, it’s totally not made up, I can’t explain it.”

“It’s just not a name that’s ever been used before… It’s very very different and rare and you’re either going to love it or hate it.”