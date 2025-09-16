Ad
Inside Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s stunning £5m Cheshire mansion renovation

Tommy Fury and Molly Mae with their daughter Bambi | Instagram
Molly-Mae Hague has showcased the stunning renovation of the £5million home she shares with Tommy Fury in Cheshire, ahead of officially moving in.

The 26-year-old influencer gave fans an exclusive glimpse inside the property in her latest YouTube vlog, sharing details of her kitchen, hallway, and living areas.

One standout feature is a rustic exposed wall in the kitchen that adds plenty of character to the space.

“Don’t mind this table and the random frames. I’m not sure if we’re going to put a sofa or some chairs,” Molly told her followers, giving a candid insight into the ongoing renovation.

She also shared before-and-after images of the kitchen wall, explaining the transformation: “It just did not go with the vibe of the house.

“So I had it changed to this Cotswold feel, brick-like Lake District homes or a house you’d seen in the Cotswolds.

Molly-Mae shared a before (R) and after (L) snap of the exposed brick | YOUTUBE

“I wanted it to feel really rustic and like it’s always been there, which I’m really happy with. I feel like it looks so much nicer than the brick that was there before.”

She commented on the previous brickwork: “The brick that was here before was a red flat brick that legitimately looked like a wallpaper, even though it wasn’t, it was actual brick.”

Molly-Mae’s living room | YOUTUBE

Molly showed her kitchen, which opens into a large conservatory that leads into the garden.

Walking through the hallway, Molly highlighted her hunt for the perfect art to complement the home.

The front living room featured a large fireplace and a wall-mounted flat-screen TV, with plans for a big antique mirror to enhance the space further.

Tommy Fury, Molly-Mae Hague, and their daughter Bambi | Instagram

The couple purchased the Victorian property for around £4.75 million.

The mansion features a split-level design with stone terraces, a gym, and a modern kitchen.

It exudes luxury, with a massive glass chandelier, a freestanding feature bath, a fireplace with a wood-burning stove, and a walk-in dressing room.

Additional space in a private guesthouse allows the couple to host family comfortably.

Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury | INSTAGRAM

Since rekindling their romance in May, Molly and Tommy have spent most of their time at the new home, enjoying both the renovation process and the chance to create a family-friendly space for their daughter, Bambi.

Molly also celebrated a milestone year for her fashion brand, Maebe, which sold out within just 24 minutes of launch.

She reflected on her career achievements, including winning a National Television Award for her Amazon Prime documentary Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

