Inside Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s stunning £5m Cheshire mansion renovation

Molly-Mae Hague has showcased the stunning renovation of the £5million home she shares with Tommy Fury in Cheshire, ahead of officially moving in.

The 26-year-old influencer gave fans an exclusive glimpse inside the property in her latest YouTube vlog, sharing details of her kitchen, hallway, and living areas.

One standout feature is a rustic exposed wall in the kitchen that adds plenty of character to the space.

“Don’t mind this table and the random frames. I’m not sure if we’re going to put a sofa or some chairs,” Molly told her followers, giving a candid insight into the ongoing renovation.

She also shared before-and-after images of the kitchen wall, explaining the transformation: “It just did not go with the vibe of the house.

“So I had it changed to this Cotswold feel, brick-like Lake District homes or a house you’d seen in the Cotswolds.

“I wanted it to feel really rustic and like it’s always been there, which I’m really happy with. I feel like it looks so much nicer than the brick that was there before.”

She commented on the previous brickwork: “The brick that was here before was a red flat brick that legitimately looked like a wallpaper, even though it wasn’t, it was actual brick.”

Molly showed her kitchen, which opens into a large conservatory that leads into the garden.

Walking through the hallway, Molly highlighted her hunt for the perfect art to complement the home.

The front living room featured a large fireplace and a wall-mounted flat-screen TV, with plans for a big antique mirror to enhance the space further.

The couple purchased the Victorian property for around £4.75 million.

The mansion features a split-level design with stone terraces, a gym, and a modern kitchen.

It exudes luxury, with a massive glass chandelier, a freestanding feature bath, a fireplace with a wood-burning stove, and a walk-in dressing room.

Additional space in a private guesthouse allows the couple to host family comfortably.

Since rekindling their romance in May, Molly and Tommy have spent most of their time at the new home, enjoying both the renovation process and the chance to create a family-friendly space for their daughter, Bambi.

Molly also celebrated a milestone year for her fashion brand, Maebe, which sold out within just 24 minutes of launch.

She reflected on her career achievements, including winning a National Television Award for her Amazon Prime documentary Molly-Mae: Behind It All.