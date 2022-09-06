Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s return to the UK – after receiving huge cheers at humanitarian summit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in the UK, and they’re already attracting plenty of attention.

The couple returned to Harry’s homeland this week for a number of scheduled engagements – including the One Young World summit in Manchester.

The Duchess of Sussex delivered a keynote speech at the humanitarian summit on Monday night, where she was met by huge cheers from the crowd of 2,300 delegates.

The former actress arrived hand in hand with her husband Harry, before giving her first in-person address in the UK since quitting life as a senior working royal in March 2020.

During her speech, the 41-year-old said it was “very nice to be back in the UK”, and reflected on the first time she spoke at the summit when it was held in Dublin back in 2014.

Meghan then pointed out how her life had changed when she last joined the summit in London in 2019.

“I joined you in London in 2019. And by that point, it’s fair to say, my life had changed rather significantly. I was now married, and I was now a mom,” she said.

'It's very nice to be back in the U.K.,' says Meghan as she begins her address to the @OneYoungWorld the summit

“My worldview had expanded exponentially, seeing the global community through the eyes of my child [Archie, born 6 May 2019], and I would ask what is this world he would come to adopt, and what can we do, what can I do to make it better.”

Former President of Ireland Mary Robinson also delivered a keynote speech at the event, and Meghan gave her a shout out during her own address.

The Duchess recalled meeting Mrs Robinson at a summit in Canada back in 2016, and said she is “one of the people I admire most”.

Harry and Meghan touched down in the UK on Monday, and it’s understood their private security detail includes two former Metropolitan police officers.

Despite being members of the Royal family, the couple have to arrange their own private security as they lost their state-funded security privileges when they stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.

Harry is currently locked in a legal battle with the Home Office over their decision to strip him of his police protection, which is still ongoing.

During their return to the UK, the pair are staying at their former marital home Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, after reportedly turning down Prince Charles’ offer to stay with him at his home on the Balmoral estate.

Last week, it was reported that the Royal Family were “not happy” with Meghan’s latest interview with The Cut, and the comments she’s made on her new podcast Archetypes.

The Duchess of Sussex launched her debut Spotify series last week, and admitted she was “excited to be myself, and talk and be unfiltered.”

Between her podcast interviews with Mariah Carey and Serena Williams and her cover interview with The Cut, Meghan has reportedly ruffled a few feathers.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the royal family is “disappointed by Meghan Markle’s latest comments in The Cut magazine and on her podcast.”

“They are distressed that after stepping back from the royal family – claiming a need for privacy – she continues to publicise family matters in public.”

While the Sussexes will only be a five minute drive from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s home this week, the Daily Mail has reported that Harry has no plans to meet up with his brother.

In recent years there has been some evident tension between William and Harry and their respective wives, as they have become increasingly distant in both their personal and professional lives.

The two couples have not been seen together since the Commonwealth Service in Westminster Abbey in March 2020, which was held three months after Harry and Meghan announced their plans to resign as senior working members of the Royal Family.

A couple of days after this, Harry and Meghan moved to California, where they now reside with their son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1.

Fuelling rumours of their ongoing feud, William and Kate awkwardly sat away from Harry and Meghan at the Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving back in June.

Prince Harry and Prince William have only been seen together a couple of times since the Duke of Sussex moved to America.

In April 2021, the brothers reunited to attend the funeral of their grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Less than three months later, they publicly appeared together again in July 2021, as they unveiled a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, commemorating what would have been her 60th birthday.

Despite this, there doesn’t appear to be any indication that the rift between the pair will disappear.