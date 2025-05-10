Inside Love Island stars Wil Anderson and Uma Jammeh’s stunning new London home

Love Island stars Wil Anderson and Uma Jammeh have shared some insights into their stunning new London home boasting panoramic views of the city.

This comes just after Uma bagged a major new deal, as she is now teaming up with L’Oreal Paris to be Elvive’s Chief Gloss Officer for an ad campaign.

Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old shared a clip of her new swanky apartment featuring Wil, and captioned it: “New apartment vibes.”

The video saw her take her followers on a speedy tour of the apartment, which features floor-to-ceiling windows, an outdoor terrac, and elegant marble flooring.

Uma, who donned a tank top and jeans, panned the camera around the open-plan living space where Wil was spotted topless wearing blue shorts.

She wrote in the caption: “Never even lived in a place with stairs and now we have all this!”

The couple received floods of congratulations in the comments section of the post, with Love Island co-star Matilda Draper writing: “Can’t wait for a sleepover.”

Her sister Peta then added: “Well deserved you two.”

Uma shot to fame when appearing as a contestant on last year’s series of Love Island as a bombshell but ended up ultimately quitting the show.

She left after Wil was dumped from the villa and they have been in a relationship ever since.

Recently announcing her latest career venture on Instagram, Uma wrote: “BREAKING NEWS! I’m so excited to officially announce that I’ve joined the @lorealparis family as Elvive’s Chief Gloss Officer!”

“No calls will go unanswered and no strand left dull, because I’m on a mission to bring you the glossiest hair of your life!✨✨”

“This has been such an amazing journey for me! Representing the Glycolic Gloss range feels like a dream come true- glossy, glowing hair and skin have always been my passion, and now I get to share that love with all of you.”

She then went on to state that she admires L’Oreal Paris for “its powerful commitment to women’s empowerment, diversity, and sustainability.”

“It’s an honour to be aligned with such meaningful values and to be part of a brand that truly inspires me,” she added.