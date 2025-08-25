Inside Kate and Rio Ferdinand’s stunning new Dubai home as they relocate with their children

Kate Ferdinand and husband Rio have made the big move to relocate to Dubai, moving from Bromley, South East London.

Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old shared a collection of snaps from their new life in the sunny Gulf state.

One of the photos showed Kate and Rio sitting in front of the famous Burj Khalifa building with three of their children.

Captioning the post, she wrote: “A new chapter, a fresh start — because if we don’t try, we’ll never know’✨”

“Ahhh! We’ve talked about this for so long, and now it’s finally real… we’re here 🥹 we are making a new home in the place we met!”

“Missing some of our specials already & a bit scared, excited & nervous — but more than anything, ready for fresh starts and new beginnings 🏙️❤️,” she wrote.

The carousel of pictures also featured pictures of their new home and a happy family lounging by a pool.

Fans and famous pals flocked to the comments section to congratulate the family on their move.

Rochelle Humes penned: “So excited for you girly. See you in October.”

Billie Faiers added: “Wishing you all the luck and happiness.”

Laura Anderson wrote: “The best decision you’ll ever make 👏 I’m very jealous I miss it so much 🇦🇪❤️”

For the football player and former TOWIE star, who met in Dubai in 2016 after being connected by mutual friends, the relocation marked a full circle.

Two years later, Rio proposed to Kate in Abu Dhabi, and the two were married a year later.

A source told The Sun of the couple: “It holds a special place in their hearts as that’s where they met and both could easily travel back and forth for their work commitments in the UK.”

“As well as his sporting success, Rio has a huge business portfolio now and there is lots of potential in the Middle East.”