Inside Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo’s renovated £12million mansion which left them ‘nearly divorced’

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo have finally unveiled their renovated £12million mansion, which left them “nearly divorced”.

The former Made In Chelsea stars, who are expecting their first child together, showed off their stunning London home on Instagram after a 14-month-long renovation.

Jamie, 36, gave followers a tour of their lavish new home, showing the dramatic “before and after” transformation.

What was once a bare shell with wires hanging from the ceiling is now an open-plan dream space, complete with a split-level kitchen, dining and living area.

“Just in time. My wife and I bought our first home and started renovating it… 14 months, 10,000 arguments and nearly divorced later, we’ve finally finished,” Jamie joked in the caption.

In the video, he couldn’t hide his excitement while showing off their huge marble kitchen island and stainless steel fridge freezer.

The space has been designed with warm lighting, white wood panelling and skylights that flood the room with natural light.

The couple also added chic arched doorways, a walk-in pantry, and a raised living area to give the space a cosy-yet-modern feel.

But getting their dream home wasn’t exactly straightforward.

After four years of searching, a twist of fate led them to the property when an article about their struggles with house hunting was spotted by the former owner’s grandmother.

She urged her grandson to sell to Jamie and Sophie – and by chance, they had already booked a viewing that same day.

Sophie, 30, instantly fell in love with the house, and made it very clear to her husband that they had to put in an offer.

“If we do not put an offer in, I am going to divorce you,” she told him – and Jamie admitted that was enough to seal the deal.

Speaking to The Standard, Sophie revealed the kitchen was always her top priority: “I always wanted a massive kitchen with a big island. For me, that is the heart of the home.”

Meanwhile, Jamie’s pride and joy is their kitted-out cinema room – featuring plush striped carpet, high-end speakers, a bar, and giant jars of Candy Kittens (his own sweet brand, of course).

“I grew up obsessed with films. So to have our own cinema where we can curl up with popcorn — that is the dream,” he said.

But Sophie cheekily revealed that the cinema was actually a compromise, as Jamie originally wanted a golf simulator in the basement.

“Luckily, we persuaded him that a cinema was a better idea,” she laughed.

The pair, who started dating in 2019 after years of friendship, got engaged two years later before tying the knot in a lavish Spanish wedding last year.

And with Sophie now pregnant with their first child, they’ve even rebranded their hit podcast from Newlyweds to Nearly Parents ahead of the new arrival.