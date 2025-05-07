Inside Glen Affric – the estate owned by the family of Spencer Matthews in the Scottish highlands

Glen Affric Estate, the 10,000-acre property hidden away in the Scottish highlands, is owned by the family of Spencer Matthews and is the epitome of old money luxury.

Purchased by David Matthews back in 2008, the property is now a regular getaway spot for Spencer and Vogue Williams, along with their kids, as well as James Matthews and his wife, Pippa Middleton.

Located just 20 minutes away from Loch Ness, this historic estate dates back to the 19th century and has eight bedrooms and five bathrooms, along with a cottage on the grounds.

When not holidaying there, the Matthews’ have it available for hire on the luxury rental market, costing €17,000 per night for a maximum group of 20 people.

It was built between 1860 and 1872, and continues to display many of its original Victorian properties, while also having been touched up with modern upgrades.

Guests can get a taste of the aristocratic lifestyle for themselves while engaging in a range of outdoor activities from horse riding, hiking and bird watching, as well as spa and beauty treatments.

According to the Glen Affric website, the property “combines refined elegance with authentic Scottish charm, offering exclusive use of its luxury facilities.”

“From serene walks through ancient Caledonian forests to a myriad of tailored activities—including a private beach, spa, and gym—Glen Affric provides a haven of tranquillity, exclusivity, and unforgettable experiences.”

The “living spaces” in the estate are designed for you to experience “a sense of ease and comfort to your stay.”

“Whether you’re relaxing by the fire, enjoying a quiet drink, or hosting a lively gathering, these spaces provide the perfect backdrop for every moment.”

One of the most popular rooms in the lodge is The Sir Edwin Landseer Room, which holds incredible views of the surrounding hills and lakes.

The website states that this “elegant room is ideal for backgammon, watching a movie, or simply enjoying its rich history and character.”

To rest your head for the night, the Heather Suite is a Matthews family-favourite, with its traditional canopy bed and colours inspired by Scottish heather, the room offers serene elegance.

At Glen Afrric, wining and dining is a “an integral part of your stay” with every meal made up by the property’s own chefs using “ingredients—from Highland meats and cheeses to fresh seafood from the Atlantic.”

Whether you chose to start off your day having breakfast in the Lodge Dining Room or take lunch having a barbecue by the lake, every dish will reflect the staff’s “commitment to quality and impeccable service.”

Underground beneath the lodge sits a cellar where you can sit in candlelight to enjoy wine or whisky tastings.

Glen Aifric Estate is where Spencer and Vogue tied the knot back in 2018 in an intimate ceremony surrounded by their loved ones.

Vogue wore a plunging satin gown for their Scottish wedding which had long sleeves and highlighted her growing baby bump, as she was pregnant with her first child Theodore at the time.

The pair also went on to celebrate their wedding in London, which was filmed for E4.