Inside Georgia Harrison’s romance with Jack Stacey as the pair announce they are expecting first child

On Saturday, Love Island star Georgia Harrison announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Jack Stacey.

The relationship is the Love Island stars’ first public relationship since her stunt on Love Island All Stars, where she struck up a romance with Anton Danyluk.

However, shortly after they left the villa, the pair split and Anton claimed they “gave it a fair go.”

In April, the Scottish star set the record straight on what really caused his relationship with Georgia to come to an end.

Anton spoke to his mum, Sherie Anne, on their podcast What’s The Crack?, when he admitted: “I thought it would be best to talk about it on the podcast so you can hear it from the horse’s mouth.”

“In the press, a source said the distance was the issue, now we were in London every other week so I don’t think distance was the issue.”

The reality star continued: “Obviously, that wasn’t the case. I just wanted to clear up the whole break up in general. I think it’s we’ve come out of the villa and we tried to give it a fair go but I think it’s fair to say.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Harrison (@georgialouiseharrison)

Following her romance with Anton, in December, Georgia “hard launched” her relationship with Jack as she shared a few cute snaps from her birthday celebrations.

One of these pics was the 30-year-old romantically kissing a mystery man in front of the York Cathedral, who we know now was Jack Stacey.

Speaking to The Sun about her romance, the Love Island alum said: “I was open to dating people from all different walks of life and it just so happened that I’m dating someone who’s just got a nice, normal job and is out of the public eye.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Harrison (@georgialouiseharrison)

“It’s not something I’ve been shouting from the rooftops yet but it’s going really, really well, and I’m really enjoying my time with him,” she continued.

“One thing I do feel when I’m with him is I can completely and utterly be myself and I think that’s what’s really important. For the first time in a while, I’ve met someone that I do think is a really good person and I enjoy being around.”

In April of this year, the pair announced they had moved in together with a sweet Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Harrison (@georgialouiseharrison)

Alongside photos of the pair in their new home, she wrote: “Boyfriend ➡️ Best friend ➡️ Room mate 🌿🏡🔑 (I can’t be the only one where temperature is the only thing we don’t agree on ??? I feel like I’ve constantly got a block of ice up my bum and he’s got enough heat to cook an egg on his chest at all times 😆👩‍❤️‍👨)”

Just a week later, the pair announced they were expecting their first child together in a sweet post on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old shared sweet snaps from a maternity shoot with her partner as they posed with their scan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Harrison (@georgialouiseharrison)

She wrote: “We’ve been keeping a secret 🪄✨🤰”

She continued: “Me and Jack are having a baby! Due November 2025, we can’t wait to welcome this little one into the world and embrace all the joy and love he or she will bring 🌸❤️ ”

“I still can’t believe I’ve finally got everything I ever wanted and i couldn’t be more grateful 🥲 …And just like that 2 are about to become 3 🧑‍🍼👩‍🍼”