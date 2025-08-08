Inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s ‘secret vow renewal’ WITHOUT his famous family

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz renewed their wedding vows earlier this month, amid their ongoing feud with his family.

The vow renewal took place almost three years after the couple’s April 2022 wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, and Brooklyn’s family were noticeably absent from the occasion.

According to the Daily Mail, they renewed their vows on Saturday, August 2nd, at Nicola’s billionaire father Nelson’s estate in Bedford, Westchester County.

While it wasn’t “super formal”, it’s understood between 100 and 200 guests were invited, and Nicola even wore a wedding dress for the occasion.

A source said that Brooklyn and Nicola haven’t posted any photos from the bash on social media because they don’t want to do anything to provoke the Beckhams.

“There was no ulterior motive for the vow renewal,” the insider said. “It was simply a chance to celebrate their love. It is not a shot at the other side. It should be taken at face value as a positive event.

“It was a chance to enjoy each other and to celebrate with their family and friends. They have lots of blessings and they are very grateful for those.”

While their alleged feud only surfaced in recent months, family insiders have claimed the tension between them dates back to Brooklyn and Nicola’s lavish wedding in 2022.

The source continued: “Obviously there were things about the first wedding that were not positive but we are trying to be positive only.

“The renewal was not against someone else. The narrative which keeps being pushed is that everything that they do is in some way anti the Beckhams and that is not the case.

“Everyone will be better served by focusing on the good. There is relentless negativity directed towards Brooklyn and Nicola and it could stop.”