Inquest confirms former TOWIE star Mick Norcross’ cause of death

The Sugar Hut boss was found dead in his home last month

An inquest has confirmed that Mick Norcross died by suicide.

The former TOWIE star and Sugar Hut nightclub boss was found dead at his Essex home on January 21 at the age of 57.

The inquest into his death was held virtually at Chelmsford Coroner’s Court in Essex on Wednesday morning, and has been adjourned until July 22.

Michelle Brown, assistant coroner for Essex, said in court: “We are still waiting for the toxicology and the post-mortem report.”

“We also have a very detailed letter from a family member,” she revealed.

At the time of Mick’s death, Essex police said in a statement: “We were called to an address in Brentwood Road, Bulphan shortly before 3.15pm on Thursday 21 January.”

“Sadly, a man inside was pronounced dead. His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Just hours before his death, Mick sent out a heartbreaking last tweet, which read: “At the end remind yourself that you did the best you could. And that is good enough.”

Mick joined the cast of The Only Way Is Essex in 2011 alongside his son Kirk, before leaving the reality show in 2013.

Despite leaving the show, the businessman remained friends with the cast, and many looked up to him as a “father figure”. A host of past and present TOWIE stars are reportedly planning an emotional tribute to honour Mick. A source told The Sun Online: “Everyone is just so sad. Mick touched so many people, the old cast and the new. They have been talking about what would be the best way to remember him.” “They are thinking of a virtual tribute to remember his fondest moments for his family. It would be something special for Mick’s kids Kirk, Daniel, Mason and Holly to treasure. ” The insider added: “Mick was like a surrogate dad on set, so lovable and kind. They all loved Mick and can’t believe he is gone.”