I’m A Celeb’s Jessica Plummer shares emotional video as she reunites with daughter

Jessica Plummer has shared an emotional video as she reunited with her daughter.

The EastEnders star was voted off I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here on Tuesday night’s show, after 18 days in Gwrych Castle.

The 28-year-old found it tough being away from her 4-year-old daughter Noa Lily while on the show, breaking down in tears on a number of occasions.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the doting mum shared a sweet clip of the moment she reunited with Noa, who she picked up and span around before hugging her tightly.

Jessica wrote: “Guysss! Where do I begin?! I knew going in the Castle was going to be a crazy experience and wow it certainly was!

“Thrown completely out of my comfort zone and into a new environment with 11 strangers who went on to become my special little family. It’s a journey that I will honestly cherish forever.

“Thank you thank you thank you for all your votes (trials and all🤪), messages of support and encouragement. I have been so overwhelmed reading through them all since last night, you are all incredible and I mean it from the bottom of my heart.

“Now, after nearly 3 whole weeks away, I finally got to reunite with my little angel. Mummy’s home 💜”

Jordan North, Shane Richie, Giovanna Fletcher and Vernon Kay are the final four contestants on the show, and will take in the infamous ‘Celebrity Cyclone’ on tonight’s show.

The King or Queen of the Castle will be crowned on Friday night’s final.

I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here continues on Virgin Media One tonight at 9pm.