I’m A Celeb’s Ant McPartlin admits he was ‘unprofessional’ during Dean McCullough’s latest trial

I’m A Celeb’s Ant McPartlin has admitted he was “unprofessional” during Dean McCullough’s latest trial on Thursday night.

Over the previous few days, the public has repeatedly selected the 32-year-old Radio 1 host to participate in the challenges.

Viewers noticed Ant could not conceal his annoyance when he quit again after being saturated with fish guts.

Later in the evening, during an appearance on spin-off I’m A Celebrity: Unpacked, Ant addressed his comments: “My annoyance came across on screen and I was quite unprofessional.”

“You get to the point where you’re like what are you doing?,” he explained.

“I got quite annoyed at one point because I am a bit like if you can’t do it you can’t do it, but just get on with it. Just try it, try it.”

“If it is physically impossible or you find it physically hard that’s fine but at least try. There was a lot of not trying for quite a few minutes until they started to try and then they ran out of time,” Ant explained.

When Dean showed up for his third attempt in three days, Ant and Dec explained the Lethal Lab’s regulations and mentioned that cockroaches, crickets, mealworms, gigantic lizards, snakes, and spiders would be joining him.

Ant said: “Now Dean, I want to have a word with you. What happened yesterday? No stars. What happened the day before? You said I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.”

“You can only change the narrative by stick with it and getting on with it.”

During the chat, Dean said to Ant: “I feel like I’m being told off by Ant and Dec.”

Dec chipped in: “I’m good cop,” while Ant added: “He’s [Dec] very carrot and I’m very stick.”

Despite the stern talking to from Ant, Dean called “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here,” once again.

Dean told Ant and Dec afterwards: “I like to overpromise and underdeliver.”

Speaking to viewers after the trial aired, Ant said: “What the bloody hell, he only gets four stars, and they pamper him. It’s not good is it, he literally got four out of ten!”