I’m A Celeb winner ‘turns down’ opportunity to return to jungle for All Stars spin-off

Kerry Katona has reportedly “turned down” the opportunity to return to the jungle for the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! All Stars spin-off.

The Atomic Kitten singer claimed the Queen of the Jungle title back in 2004.

However, the star has allegedly passed on the offer to return to the show nearly 18 years after her original stint.

A source told The Sun: “Kerry met with ITV bosses to discuss the opportunity but made the difficult decision to pass on it.”

“She is so grateful for her time in the jungle and loves the show, but couldn’t make it work as she had already committed to another TV show.”

“Kerry did have meetings to take part in I’m A Celebrity All Stars but due to other filming commitments, she was unable to take part.”

The All Stars version is rumoured to take place in South Africa, with iconic duo Ant and Dec returning to host the show of legendary past contestants.

It’s thought that the new spin-off will be a slightly shorter two weeks, as opposed to it’s the usual structure of three weeks.

Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan, Diversity’s Jordan Banjo and Made In Chelsea’s Georgia Toffolo have also been tipped to return to the jungle.

The spin-off will reportedly see other iconic contestants such as Myleene Klass, Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder return to the jungle.

EastEnders’ Dean Gaffney and Paul Burrell are also thought to be joining the line-up.

Iconic socialite Lady C, who appeared on the show in 2015, and 2017 contestant, boxer Amir Khan are also tipped for the show.

The regular series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is set to return to Australia this year after being filmed in Gwrych Castle in Wales for the past two years.