I’m A Celeb winner set to front new ITV documentary

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner Georgia Toffolo is set to front a new ITV documentary.

The former Made In Chelsea star, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle back in 2017, will investigate the multi-billion pound acne industry.

The documentary titled Georgia Toffolo: In Search of Perfect Skin will uncover the risks people are taking in their quest for perfect skin.

Toff, who has previously been prescribed controversial acne medication Roaccutane, will investigate how the drug affects some users differently.

The I’m A Celeb winner will uncover whether the mediation, which has caused a decline in mental health in some users, is always being prescribed correctly, and whether patients are always being told of the risk prior to taking it.

The former Made In Chelsea star will also examine the murky world of cosmetic claims, questioning whether we can always trust the science behind the big claims made by some skincare brands.

Working with a cosmetic chemist, Toff creates a fake spot cream, which she sends off to a cosmetic testing company.

ITV Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment Satmohan Panesar said: “Huge numbers of young people and beyond suffer from acne, which can have a significant impact on their well-being and they rely on treatment they can trust.”

“As someone who has had to deal with this condition, Toff is the perfect guide through the industry that profits from selling products to sufferers and she is determined to find out what is really going on.”

Emma Slifkin, Director at ITN Productions, said: “Toff’s brave and hard-hitting investigation reveals a startling number of truths about the spot-fighting industry.”

“Whilst acne can have a huge impact on someone’s mental health, the documentary questions whether its treatment is worth potentially devastating consequences,” Emma continued.

“It will be revelatory to anyone that has previously put their faith in shop bought cosmetic products. Consumers trust that these products will live up to their promises, but as we discover, the cosmetic claims industry can be the ‘wild west’.”

Georgia Toffolo: In Search of Perfect Skin is set to air on November 28.