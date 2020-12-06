I’m A Celeb winner Giovanna Fletcher reunites with her children in sweet snaps

The author shares three children with her husband Tom

Giovanna Fletcher has shared a sweet snaps of the moment she reunited with her children.

The bestselling author was crowned the Queen of the Castle on Friday night’s final of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

After spending a gruelling three weeks on the grounds of Grwych Castle in Wales, the 35-year-old returned home to her husband Tom and the couple’s three children – Buzz (6), Buddy (4) and Max (2).

Sharing photos to Instagram, Giovanna wrote: “Mumma Gi here and I’m thrilled to say I’m home with my boys and Tom and soaking up all the kisses and cuddles I’ve missed.”

“They’ve been extremely excited to talk to me about all the trials, wear my crown (they think they’re now Princes and that we’re moving into the castle), and then make me watch their new favourite show… @imacelebrity 😂❤️

“Three weeks ago I walked into a Welsh castle and straight into the arms of 11 wonderful humans for what felt like the most uplifting, hilarious and emotional camping trip of all time.

“Stepping out of your comfort zone can be a scary but amazing thing, and I’m so glad I took on this adventure alongside the incredible Jessica Plummer, Victoria Derbyshire, Beverley Callard, Ruthie Henshall, Hollie Arnold, Vernon Kay, Jorgan North, Shane Ritchie, AJ Pritchard, Mo Farah and Russell Watson ❤️”

The podcaster continued: “It’s been a whirlwind 24hours and I can’t thank everyone enough for all the support – whether you’ve watched along and laughed (and cried) with us, commented or voted.

“It’s been a total blast. Huge love to Ant and Dec for being complete and utter legends – even when making me eat a bull’s penis. 🤭🥴

“I also have to give a shout out to EVERY SINGLE person who works on the show – you helped make this so special.

“And finally…. @tomfletcher, I love you so much. Thank you for your endless love and support. Big love, your Queen of the Castle. 😂🤭 Xxxx”

Tom also shared sweet pics to his Instagram, with one photo showing his three sons looking out the window captioned: “Three very excited boys waiting for Mumma!”

Posting a photo of the moment Giovanna and her kids reunited, the McFly star wrote: “Swapping the crown for the kids. Our Queen is back in her castle. 👸🏽”

The singer also shared a snap of his wife reading his children a bedtime story, which was written by her campmate Mo Farah.

“Her first bedtime story back and @mrsgifletcher is keeping it in the castle family @gomofarah 😍”, Tom wrote.

