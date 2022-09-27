I’m A Celeb winner ‘flies to South Africa’ to film All Stars spin-off

Joe Swash has reportedly flown to South Africa to film I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! All Stars spin-off.

The ex EastEnders actor was crowned the King of the Jungle back in 2008, and later presenter the after show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here NOW! for a decade.

Earlier this week, Joe’s new wife Stacey Solomon teased he was away from home filming for a new job.

A source told The Sun: “Joe was always on the producers’ hit list as he was such an iconic winner. But they had to iron out the timings and came to a conclusion that worked.”

“He has flown out there and can’t wait to give a good account of himself for a second time on the show.”

On Thursday night, I’m A Celeb presenters Ant and Dec confirmed the All Stars version of the show.

Dec said: “Hello everybody, we’ve got news for you. It’s probably the worst kept secret in television, but we can confirm we are doing a very special series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in South Africa.”

“It’s going to be your favourite celebrities from the last 20 years who are going back in to do it one more time in South Africa,” he continued.

The duo confirmed that the All Stars version will air in 2023, meanwhile the regular series will return to the Australian jungle this year.

The show has been filmed in the Welsh Gwrych Castle for the past two years due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

It’s thought that the new spin-off will be a slightly shorter two weeks, as opposed to it’s the usual structure of three weeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan, Diversity’s Jordan Banjo and Made In Chelsea’s Georgia Toffolo have been tipped to return to the jungle.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that I’m A Celeb royalty Kerry Katona has turned down the opportunity to appear on the series, 18 years after her original stint on the show.

The spin-off will reportedly see other iconic contestants such as Myleene Klass, Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder return to the jungle.

EastEnders’ Dean Gaffney and Paul Burrell are also thought to be joining the line-up.

Iconic socialite Lady C, who appeared on the show in 2015, and 2017 contestant, boxer Amir Khan are also tipped for the show.