I’m A Celeb suffers huge security breach as guards are forced to tackle intruder on set

I’m A Celebrity bosses are on high alert after suffering a huge security breach on Thursday night.

According to The Sun, guards were forced to tackle an intruder just metres away from the camp after they managed to evade the show’s extensive security system.

An ITV source said: “Everyone is on high alert as the safety of the cast, care and everyone involved is obviously the number one priority.”

“It was a close call but the quick-thinking security staff realised there had been a breach due to various pieces of kit they have set up – including the Armadillo systems – and he was thrown off site immediately,” the insider said.

“He was not far from getting into the actual castle itself, where the celebrities are.”

“I’ve no idea what would have happened if that had been the case as it could have been a breach of the Covid bubble and could have put the whole show at risk. It’s a real headache for the security and crew.”

“They hope it’s the last of this sort of incident and everyone can focus on the show.”

A spokesman for ITV also confirmed the incident, and said in a statement: “A security breach was identified and an intruder was removed from the location with immediate effect.”

“The safety of both our celebrities and our production crew remains our primary concern.”

