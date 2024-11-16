I’m A Celeb star Tulisa reveals she ‘is terrified’ to be back on TV after ten year hiatus

I’m A Celeb star Tulisa has revealed she “is terrified” to be back on TV after ten year hiatus.

After being involved in a drug sting by the notorious Fake Sheikh, which led to her contemplating suicide, she has been out of the public spotlight for more than ten years.

“There’s nothing worse in that jungle than what happened in 2013,” Tulisa Contostavlos, 36, stated during her broadcast comeback on this year’s I’m A Celebrity.

Former Sun journalist Mazher Mahmood, also referred to as the Fake Sheikh, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for perverting the course of justice after deceiving Tulisa into purchasing cocaine for him while he pretended to be a film producer.

With the exception of an N-Dubz tour in 2022, Tulisa has mostly avoided the spotlight since she stood on the steps of Southwark Crown Court in 2014, defending and denouncing Mahmood’s “horrific entrapment.”

Speaking before her entry into the I’m a Celebrity jungle, Tulisa said: “‘Every time I think, you know, this is going to be hard, I think I’ve done it, I can do it.”

“And then I just got to the point, well, going on television again is the most uncomfortable situation I could possibly put myself in.”

“And I feel like I’ve been on this kind of healing cycle for the past 11 years, really, since all the crap, since X Factor, since the trial,” Tulisa confessed.

“And this, for me, would complete the cycle, because it’s the last thing on the list is this overwhelming fear that I have or have had. I’m not feeling it today, but overall, of this fear of being on especially TV.”

The singer confessed she had said yes to the jungle because she is now in her “f**k it era.”

Speaking about why she signed up this year: “I’ve never wanted to. I actually was at a point where I was like, ‘I would never, ever do this.'”

“But we’re all forever evolving and growing and I just got to a point in my life where I was just in my f**k it era. I was like, ‘Does it seem really uncomfortable?’ Yeah. ‘Is it super exciting?’ Yes.”

“Are you gonna have a crazy rollercoaster journey?’ Yes. So do it! All the things surrounding the fear around it, I’m just like, ‘So what! Just let it go. Do it!'”

In the interview, Tulisa spoke about coping with fame over the years: “Like, I am famous and I need to get a grip. I’m fully aware of that. I know the industry I stepped into, so I just need to throw myself balls deep.”

“I’m hoping that when I come out the other side of the jungle, hopefully this fear will be eradicated because I couldn’t be in a more public, vulnerable, exposed situation.”

“But once it’s done and everyone kind of knows who you really are, there’s a sense of freedom in that. You’re just like, ‘Ah, there you go. There’s all the rumours put to bed.'”