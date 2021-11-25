I’m A Celeb star Richard Madeley taken to hospital

I’m A Celeb star Richard Madeley has been taken to hospital.

The ITV show took to Twitter on Thursday morning to share the news, tweeting: “Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team.”

“He’s since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority. #ImACeleb.”

News from Camp: Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team. He's since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority.#ImACeleb — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 25, 2021

The Press Association reports that the Welsh Ambulance Service said it was called to a “medical emergency” at Gwrych Castle early this morning.

A spokesperson for the service said: “We were called at 5.43am this morning, Thursday November 25, to reports of a medical emergency at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Conwy.”

“We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and an emergency ambulance to the scene, and one patient was taken to hospital.”

Richard, 65, took part in a gruesome Bushtucker Trial called ‘Castle Kitchen Nightmares’ on Wednesday night, which saw him slide headfirst into a rubbish chute filled with rotten fruit and veg and fish guts.

The presenter was given ten minutes to find all ten stars which were submerged in the rotting gunge, and only managed to get four stars.