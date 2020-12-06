I’m A Celeb star admits he nearly QUIT the show

Jordan North has admitted he nearly quit I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.

The radio DJ came second place on this year’s series, just missing out to Giovanna Fletcher who was crowned Queen of the Castle.

After a shaky start to the show, the 30-year-old was voted for by the public to partake in numerous terrifying Bushtucker trials, which pushed Jordan to the limit.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, the star opened up about facing his fear of snakes in ‘The Viper Vault’, admitting: “I’ve not talked about this to anyone, I just had a complete meltdown.”

“I know what people mean now by sheer panic,” he added.

“I just said, ‘I cannot do this. And I’m not going to do this. And in fact, I am gonna go. I don’t need to do this’. I nearly said, ‘I’m just not going to do the trial’. I nearly walked.

“I’ve never had a panic attack before. There were tears and I was struggling for breath. Dec said to me, ‘Jordan, breathe’.

“I started breathing. I’d never felt a panic like it. I know it sounds dramatic but I could feel the panic leaving.”

“Those trials mate, they are not easy. I watch it every year. They’re worse than you can imagine,” he confessed.

“I always thought they wouldn’t be as bad as that. But then as they got worse, as the weeks went on, they were really sinister.”