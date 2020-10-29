I’m A Celeb reveal new logo ahead of series return – as the camp moves to Wales

The series usually takes place in the Australian jungle

I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here have revealed their new logo ahead of the highly anticipated series return.

The show is set to return to our screens next month, taking place in Gwych Castle in Wales rather than the Australian jungle as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In accordance with the change of location, ITV have also changed the show’s logo, which usually sees the glittering title sitting on green foliage with a blue sky in the background.

In the updated logo, the backdrop has changed to suit the show’s new, greyer climate in Wales.

The once clear blue sky has been taken over by gloomy clouds, while the lettering sits on top of a castle, mimicking the new location for 10 celebs.

The series is expected to kick off on November 15, with the camp based on the grounds of spooky castle.

The “confirmed” line-up so far includes TV presenter Vernon Kay, West End star Ruthie Henshall, tenor Russell Watson, paralympian Holly Arnold, broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, Coronation Street star Beverley Callard, Strictly Come Dancing pro AJ Pritchard, and EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer.

EastEnders legend Shane Richie and Olympian Mo Farah are also hotly tipped for the series.