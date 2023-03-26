Ad
I’m A Celeb fans have the same complaint about the All-Stars line-up

From Lifted Entertainment
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! fans have the same complaint about the All-Stars line-up.

Nine celebs who previously appeared on the Australian version of the ITV show headed to South Africa last September to film the new series, which will air next month.

The line-up includes Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, model Janice Dickinson, Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan, and Olympian Fatima Whitbread.

Boxer Amir Khan, Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo, Happy Mondays legend Shaun Ryder, cricketer Phil Tufnell and Countdown star Carol Vorderman complete the confirmed line-up.

After the line-up was announced on the official I’m A Celeb Instagram account on Saturday, fans pointed out the absence of some of the show’s most iconic contestants.

One wrote: “lady c? kim woodburn? gemma collins?”

Another commented: “No Lady C, No Kim Woodburn. Shocking 😂”

