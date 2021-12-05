I’m A Celeb bosses increase security at Grwych Castle after intruders try to break in AGAIN

I’m A Celeb bosses have been forced to increase security at Grwych Castle, following a third trespassing incident.

According to The Sun, the latest incident occurred on Thursday when guards apprehended two intruders at perimeter fencing behind the castle.

An ITV spokesman confirmed there were no arrests made, but said: “Security escorted the two trespassers away.”

A source told the publication: “It’s become a bit of an issue on site that the castle is constantly under siege.”

“There are a few locals who are placing bets as to who can get into the castle to take pics.”

“But producers are aware and have laid on loads of burly security guards to stop anyone from breaking in — it would be frightening for the celebrities.”

The first security breach occurred during the first week of filming, but the intruder never made it inside Grwych Castle.

However, two intruders managed to make their way into the camp in the second incident, which happened during Storm Arwen after the celebrities were evacuated from the camp due to dangerous winds.

In a statement at the time, a spokesperson for the show said: “A security breach was identified during Storm Arwen and intruders were removed from the location with immediate effect.”

“The safety of both our celebrities and our production crew remains our primary concern.”

During an interview with North Wales Live, the intruders said they managed to wander around the I’m A Celeb camp for about 90 minutes before they were spotted.

They said: “Myself and a friend managed to get into the set after a two hour hike over the mountain tops of the castle estate.”

“I was unaware the celebs had been evacuated at the time we managed to get into the castle as I don’t follow the show or the news on it, but was aware the weather had been bad on the night before due to the storm so didn’t know what to expect.”

“I’m slightly glad the celebs were not on set as I believe If we had managed to come into contact it could have forced the whole show off air as it would have breached the programme’s Covid bubble.”

“Despite this, we remained on site for at least 90 minutes before actually getting spotted by any security but this was after we had explored the entirety of the campmates’ quarters.”

