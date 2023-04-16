I’m A Celeb All Stars contestant ‘QUIT the show after being rushed to hospital’

Janice Dickinson reportedly quit the All Stars series of I’m A Celeb last year, after being rushed to hospital following a terrifying fall.

The highly anticipated series, which was filmed in South Africa, will premiere on Virgin Media One and ITV on April 24.

According to The Sun on Sunday, Janice was forced to quit the show after she was left with serious head injuries following a fall in the camp.

It is understood that the 68-year-old tripped over a cable while getting up to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night, and fractured her skull.

The American TV personality also reportedly suffered a concussion, a black eye, bruised cheeks, a split lip and fractures to her hands.

A source told the publication: “It was terrifying. Everyone was woken by a sickening thud.

“A few of the campmates ran towards the noise and found Janice face down. She seemed to be semi-conscious on the ground. Blood was gushing from her head and she was covered in dirt and dust.”

The insider continued: “A crowd formed and one of the campmates had to ask everyone to stand back to give her space to breathe.”

“The lights finally came on and one of the production crew took one look at Janice and immediately called for a medic.”

“The injuries were severe enough that she had to be taken to hospital by ambulance. The on-set medics are very good but this needed her going to a fully equipped hospital.”

“There were fears that she had suffered a cracked skull but she was later given the all-clear by doctors.”

Another source told the outlet: “The really sad thing is that Janice was doing great. She was causing all the drama you would expect from a supermodel and she was also a really good laugh.”

“She must have been one of the favourites to win, but she was left with no choice but to miss the rest of the competition.”

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan, Olympian Fatima Whitbread, Boxer Amir Khan, Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo, Happy Mondays legend Shaun Ryder, cricketer Phil Tufnell and Countdown star Carol Vorderman have also been confirmed for I’m A Celeb: South Africa.

ITV have confirmed that there will be “many more celebrities taking part in the series” but their identities will be revealed throughout the series.