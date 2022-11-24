I’m A Celeb 2022: Another celeb has been voted off the show

Chris Moyles has become the latest star to be voted off I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The radio DJ is the sixth celeb to be sent home from the show, just three days before the final.

Matt Hancock, Seann Walsh, Owen Warner, Jill Scott and Mike Tindall are the five remaining campmates.

He dived quite literally into Camp life, but now it's time for the voice of breakfast radio to sign off from his Jungle family! 🎤 @ChrisMoyles is the sixth Celeb to leave this year! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/3caFcM01PO — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 24, 2022

On Sunday, November 26, one of them will be crowned either King or Queen of the Jungle.

I’m A Celeb continues on Friday night on Virgin Media One.