Ikenna Ekwonna makes SHOCKING revelation about life after Love Island

Ikenna Ekwonna has made a shocking revelation about life after Love Island.

The 23-year-old entered the villa on day one and coupled up with Indiyah Polack.

However, he was dumped from the island after two weeks when he received the fewest public votes.

Ikenna, who worked as a pharmaceutical sales rep before Love Island, has made the shocking revelation that he now earns less than half of what he did before entering the villa.

The 23-year-old admitted he made £3000 – £4000 in the first three months after Love Island, which worked out “less than half than what he was earning” previously.

Speaking on Will Njobvu’s new Channel 4 documentary Life After Love Island: UNTOLD, Ikenna said: “You come out thinking, ‘Oh, it’s Love Island. Everyone after Love Island is set.’ And coming out of it, you’re like, ‘Where is it?’”

When asked whether he had been approached by brands, the 23-year-old said: “no,” adding: “I have questioned is it me?.. Is it my face? Is it my skin?”

Love Island 2018’s Wes Nelson also appears in the Channel 4 documentary, explaining how he dealt with the fame after the show.

Speaking about the influencer career path most contestants opt for after their stint in the villa, the 24-year-old said: “It was actually making me quite depressed. I’m terrible at social media, I really don’t like stuff like that.”

“I tried, at the start I had a couple deals and obviously you look at it and think ‘that’s a lot of money’ but I ended up miles behind on posts because I wasn’t posting in time.”

“So then I was getting offered more and I ended up giving all the money back and said ‘I’m not doing it anymore’. So I just focused on music and property and did what I actually wanted to do.”

Host Will questioned: “So, for you personally, that stuff wasn’t fulfilling you at all?”

Wes responded: “No, It was actually making me quite depressed, like, real depressed. Really anxious all the time, the whole thing is very, very fake. I don’t wanna be a part of that, I wanna do something different, something that makes me happy.”

After his decision to turn down influencing opportunities, Wes launched his music career with his debut single See Nobody in 2020.

“Everyone was like ‘Oh no, not another influencer trying to do music’, and then we came out and got number three in the charts.”

Will asked: “How did you do it?,” which prompted Wes to say: “That’s what everyone wants to know isn’t it?”

“Do you know what, I always wanted to do it and had a plan ever since I was old enough to hold a plastic microphone. When we came out of the villa, I think we did 200 or 300 [public appearances], but I was performing at them, I was MC’ing not just taking pictures.”

Last year, it was reported that Wes became a millionaire at the young age of 21.

Will questioned: “You became a millionaire at the age of 21?,” to which the reality star said: “I don’t wanna talk about balance, I don’t want to make my identity about how much money I make.”

“You can bet your bottom dollar that I would’ve been in this position one way or the other. Has [Love Island] helped me, has it boosted me? Of course.”

Love Island stars Coco Lodge and Paige Turley are also set to appear in the Channel 4 documentary.